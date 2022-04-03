Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.80. Match Group also reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

