Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 143,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,219. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

