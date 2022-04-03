Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down to $123.68

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.68, but opened at $120.23. Matson shares last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 19 shares.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,414,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Matson by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

