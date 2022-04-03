Matthew Gline Sells 33,686 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

