Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

