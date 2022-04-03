Maxcoin Price Down 64.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 64.2% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $225,462.74 and $49.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,934.27 or 1.00115663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00068435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00328531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00140485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

