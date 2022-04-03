MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 592,655 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.99.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.