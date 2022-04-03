Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut Mayr-Melnhof Karton from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mayr-Melnhof Karton from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

