McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.95. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 29,605 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The company has a market cap of C$26.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

