McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,032 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

