McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 153,941 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

