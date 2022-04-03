McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,766 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

