McDonald Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $288.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

