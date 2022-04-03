McDonald Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

