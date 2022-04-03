McDonald Partners LLC Invests $146,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,046,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.