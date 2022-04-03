McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD opened at $49.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

