MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Up 21.1%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 3,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

