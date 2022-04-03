Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,749 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,749 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

