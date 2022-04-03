MediShares Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $17,427.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00108285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

