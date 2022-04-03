Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 179,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $187.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

