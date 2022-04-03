Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 250 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

