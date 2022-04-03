Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 39,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

