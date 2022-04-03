Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 167,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Mercury General has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mercury General by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

