Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

MRCY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

