Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 864 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.