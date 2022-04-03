Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

