Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

