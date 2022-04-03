Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

