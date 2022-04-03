Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 155 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

NYSE:LOW opened at $202.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

