Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 24,205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

