Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,629 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $164.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

