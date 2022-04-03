Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 5,111 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

