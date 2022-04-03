Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 580 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 122,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

