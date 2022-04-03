Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $3.61 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,126 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

