Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.
Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 191,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.
About Merus (Get Rating)
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
