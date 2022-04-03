Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 191,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.