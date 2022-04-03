Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $50.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.94. 504,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.73.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Methanex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.