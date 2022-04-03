Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) PT Lowered to GBX 77

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £150.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.68.

In other news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,601.78).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

