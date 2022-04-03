MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 74.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 377,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

