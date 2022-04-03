MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.50. 135,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.