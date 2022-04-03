MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 1.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $444.42 and last traded at $434.00. Approximately 101,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 281,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.09 and a 200-day moving average of $238.16.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.