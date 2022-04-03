Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.22.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $161.49. 638,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.32.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

