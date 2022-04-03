Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

