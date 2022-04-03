Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MBCN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

