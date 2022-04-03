MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

