MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 432,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market cap of $544.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

