Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $305.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBPFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

