Mithril Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Mithril has a market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012772 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00242302 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

