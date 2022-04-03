Mizuho Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $172.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.77.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.