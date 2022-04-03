Mizuho Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $40.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,884. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

