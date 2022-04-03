Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 223,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,176. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

